The United Kingdom has extended the travel ban on travellers entering England to 11 African countries.

This is in a bid to prevent the spread of a new COVID-19 variant identified in South Africa.

The UK made this known in a press statement titled, ‘Travel restrictions update: South Africa ban extended, Israel (and Jerusalem)’ on the UK’s government website.

The statement confirmed that the restriction will take effect on Saturday 9th January 2021 and remain in place for two weeks.

The UK had on December 23, 2020, imposed a travel ban on South Africa following new data on the steep rise in the incidence of the new variant, that has vastly increased the risk of community transmission between 9 other southern African countries, as well as, the Seychelles and Mauritius, which both have strong travel links with South Africa.

Part of the statement reads, “Entry into England will be banned to those who have travelled from or through any southern African country in the last 10 days, including Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Eswatini, Zambia, Malawi, Lesotho, Mozambique and Angola – as well as Seychelles and Mauritius.”

“This does not include British and Irish Nationals, longer-term visa holders and permanent residents, who will be able to enter but are required to self-isolate for 10 days on arrival along with their household.

“The measures will be in place for an initial period of 2 weeks while the scientific data and alternative ways to protect the UK and our partners in Africa are reviewed.