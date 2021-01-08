By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Nigerian Army again failed to appear before the Lagos Judicial Panel on Friday.

It marks the second time the army has failed to appear before the panel having snubbed attendance on December 19, 2020 despite being summoned.

Jonathan Ogunsanya, counsel to the panel in his brief said that in accordance with the last sitting, summon were issued to Major General Umelo of the 81 division, Nigerian Army, Brigadier Francis Omata, and Colonel Bello.

Mr. Ogunsanya applied to serve the chambers of the Nigerian Army on record and copies of summons sent to the soldiers previously.

Kayode Enitan, counsel to the Lagos State government aligned with Mr. Ogunsanya, stating that record and copies of summon should be sent to the chambers of the Nigerian Army.

He suggested also that the panel should serve notice of hearing to the office of the Chief of Army Staff as individual officers are under him and that way they won’t have any excuse to say they are not aware.

Adeshina Ogunlana, the #EndSARS protester counsel, said that it appears the military are standing in defiance of civil authority and said it should not be allowed.

Justice Doris Okuwobi ordered that fresh summons are issued and are made available at the office of the Chief of Army Staff. The case was adjourned until 23rd January for further hearing.