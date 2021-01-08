By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Suspected armed robbers have reportedly shot and killed a police officer, Inspector Mohammed Hameed, in Benin, Edo state.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night, along the ever busy Lagos Street.

It was gathered that a police patrol team had received a distress call that some suspected armed robbers snatched a car around the Ring Road.

Swiftly, the team responded and gave the hoodlums a hot chase towards Lagos Street, a short distance from the city center.

In the course of the chase, the hoodlums allegedly began shooting at the patrol van and Inspector Hameed was hit by one of their bullets.

The deceased who led the patrol team was said to have died at the spot.

Not deterred, the other operatives engaged the armed robbery suspects in a gun duel and also killed one of them.

The State Command’s Spokesman, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, could not be reached on his mobile phone for comment.