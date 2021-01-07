A woman who was shot inside the Capitol by law officers, was one of the Trump supporters, who invaded the U.S. Congress on Wednesday.

The unidentified woman later died in hospital.

The U.S. Capitol descended into chaos when hundreds of pro-Trump mob descended on the building, forcing the Senate and the House to evacuate and Vice President Mike Pence to be ushered to a secure location.

The frenzied scene after rioters broke through barricades forced Congress to evacuate parts of the building and abruptly pause a ceremonial event affirming that President-elect Joe Biden won the November election.

In one dramatic moment, police officers drew guns as rioters tried to break into the House chamber.

Pence, who was presiding over the joint session of Congress, could be seen rushing out of the Senate chamber amid the sounds of throngs of Trump supporters who surrounded the Capitol.

Pence and Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, the Senate president pro tem, were taken to a secure location, a senator told NBC News.

The doors of the Senate were closed and locked, and senators were told to stay away from the area.

The doors to the House were barricaded, and some lawmakers were seen praying.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered a 12-hour curfew in the city that began at 6 p.m. ET.

Twitter and other social media channels were flooded with images of protesters skirmishing with police officers, and there were multiple reports of rioting inside the Capitol as some rioters broke windows, battered down doors and postured in the Senate chamber.

*Reported by NBC News