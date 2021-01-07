Ogbetah Omoekpen, Aroh Nkiruka and Sochima Agu have emerged winner, first runner-up and second runner-up respectively in the 2020 edition of Face of Beauty by AD organised by premium cosmetics brand known as Beauty by AD.

The winners smiled home with various categories of prizes. Ogbetah Omoekpen won N500,000 as the winner, while Aroh Nkiruka in second place smiled home with N300,000 cash and third placed Sochima Agu was N200,000 richer. Interestingly, all 3 are given one year ambassadorial deal with the Beauty by AD brand to represent the brand. Furthermore, they were all given Beauty by AD products worth 100,000 each.

After much hype, pomp and pageantry and months of gruelling contest the winners were announced on December 3, 2020 by the management of Beauty by AD led by the Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Adeola Chizoba Adeyemi popularly known as Diiadem.

The Face of Beauty by AD which is in its second season announced its first edition winners in August of 2019.

Speaking at the presentation of the winners to the public, the CEO said The Face of Beauty by AD was created as a form for corporate social responsibility to contribute to the society by helping young beautiful girls to pursue careers in modelling.

“Face of Beauty by AD is a platform to help young, beautiful girls to pursue a career in modelling. It is done every year and winners are being selected to represent the brand for a period of one year. Beauty by AD is a cosmetic brand that caters to the diverse makeup needs of the average woman. Our aim is to raise an army of confident women who exude poise with our products,” she says.

Beauty by AD is a fast-growing cosmetic brand fitted to cater for every woman. The brand provides an array of products ranging from the finest setting powders for every skin tone, lip glosses, pigmented eye shadows, smooth brow pencils and beautiful highlighters to boost every woman’s confidence.

“Our vision is to develop high quality, innovative and customer-friendly products. We aim to become the first choice of end users and as well as professional users and remain top on the mind of many. We have a lot of reputable and notable clients , when it comes to ‘Beauty by AD’ no client is bigger than the other . All of our clients are notable and reputable to us,” says the CEO and Founder.

Beauty by AD brand was launched in November 2016. The brand has a strong presence on Instagram with the name @beautybyad and a very active website www.beautybyad.com.