By Jennifer Okundia

It’s the year 2021 and popular brand influencer, reality television star and former Big Brother Naija housemate Tacha, has got 10 resolutions.

On the latest episode of her vlog, Natacha Akide aka Tacha, revealed that for the new year, she would be saving more, eating healthy, travelling without a destination, making new friends and making time for family.

Over the week, American rapper Nicki Minaj followed Tacha on social media, and the Port Harcourt native has been so happy. She wrote on Instagram:

NICKI!!!!!!!!! I’m not your MATE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Oh let me BRAG👅👅 @nickiminaj @nickiminaj @nickiminaj @nickiminaj If i don’t sleep tonight!!!!!!!

She also bagged a new deal with a skincare brand which she shared on her timeline with the post:

Hello Darlings!!!

I’m excited to announce that I am the newest member of the Beautybylammy Glow Gang🥰

@beautybylammy is surely

TESTED AND TRUSTED.📌

TACHAXBEAUTYBYLAMMY