By Bayo Onanuga

Twitter announced Wednesday night that it has locked Donald Trump’s account for 12 hours.

It said future violations of its policies by the outgoing U.S, President will result in permanent suspension of his account.

Twitter is Trump’s favourite social media platform, where he has 88.7million followers.

The platform has also been his favourite where he drops whimsical ideas as president.

In recent months, Twitter has had many issues with Trump, over his lies and outright violations of the platform’s rules.

On Wednesday, Twitter, first flagged two tweets posted by Trump.

One of them was a video, in which he called the insurrectionists who sacked the Congress patriots.

Congress was meeting to certify Joe’s Biden’s election, when the mob invaded the Capitol.

Twitter Inc restricted users from retweeting the video “due to a risk of violence,” as hundreds of protesters sought to force Congress to undo the president’s election loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.

Twitter also restricted a later tweet from Trump, again falsely alleging he had won the election.

Facebook and YouTube have also blocked the same video.

Facebook’s vice president of integrity Guy Rosen tweeted the social media company believed the video “contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence,” saying the action was part of “appropriate emergency measures.”

Google-owned YouTube said the video violated its policy against content that alleges “widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. Election.” YouTube spokesman Farshad Shadloo added the company does allow copies that include additional context.