Embattled outgoing U.S. President Trump is planning to chill out in rarely used Camp David this weekend, leaving the chaos he created in Washington behind.

The Washington Times said Trump will make the journey as calls increased for his removal from office and as many aides resigned.

Democrats and some Republicans are raising calls for Mr. Trump to be impeached or removed from office via the 25th Amendment in the wake of Trump supporters storming the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Washington Times quoting a source, said Trump will visit the seldom-used presidential retreat in Frederick County, Maryland.

It’ll be the president’s second-to-last weekend in office before the inauguration of President-elect Joseph R. Biden on Jan. 20.

A report from Scottish newspaper, Sunday Post said Trump was also planning to escape to Turnberry in Scotland on 19 January, just a day before Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon has told him he is not welcome and Trump’s spokesperson has denied the report.

Meanwhile, the departing U.S. leader is finding himself being abandoned by aides, shocked by the invasion of Capitol Hill by Trump rabid supporters.

At the last count, the following have resigned:

* Elaine Chao: Transportation Secretary and wife of Majority leader Mitch McConnell

*Mick Mulvaney: Mick Mulvaney: The former White House chief of staff, and now special envoy to Northern Ireland.

*Anna Cristina “Rickie” Niceta, The White House social secretary

*Stephanie Grisham: the chief of staff to First Lady Melania Trump. Stephanie was the first to hit the exit door

*Matt Pottinger, the deputy national security adviser

*Sarah Matthews, The deputy White House press secretary

*Ryan Tully: the National Security Council’s Senior Director for European and Russian Affairs

*Tyler Goodspeed: The acting chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers

*John Costello: The Commerce Department’s deputy assistant secretary for intelligence and security