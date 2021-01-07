By Jennifer Okundia

Movie producer, director and multiple award winning Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham is super excited as her following on social media, reaches a whooping 6 million.

Abraham joined other Nollywood stars who have a huge following including Funke Akindele, who has 12.1m followers, Ini Edo 10.6m, Mercy Johnson 9.3 million, Mercy Aigbe 9 million, Genevieve Nnaji 8 million among others.

Abraham was born in Auchi, a town in Edo State, southern Nigeria, but spent her early life in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State in southwestern Nigeria. She attended St Anne’s School Ibadan for her secondary school education and went to Osun State Polytechnic Iree; from 2005 to 2007, where she had her Pre- National Diploma, and Ordinary National Diploma.

She obtained a Higher National Diploma Certificate in Marketing from Ibadan Polytechnic.

Her movie career began in 2003, when Bukky Wright, a Nigerian film actress, visited Ibadan to shoot a movie. Toyin has featured in many movies and recently starred in a movie called Black Val, directed and released the popular Nollywood movie, Fate of Alakada.

She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Yoruba film titled Ebimi ni during the 2013 Best of Nollywood Awards alongside Joke Muyiwa, who was nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Yoruba film titled Ayitale.

She wrote this message of gratitude on her page:

Every growth is worthy of celebration, and that’s why I’m saying a very big thank to y’all my incredible 6 Million Real Followers! Being here has always been worthwhile because of each and everyone of you, and I’m so grateful for this wholesome community! Love y’all, and cheers to more growth! 🥂