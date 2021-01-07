By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian singer-songwriter, music producer, musician, public speaker, and businessman Cobhams Asuquo, got the most romantic message from his lovely wife Ojuolape, as he turned 40.

Blind from birth, Cobhams grew up in military cantonments in Jos and Lagos, Nigeria by virtue of his Father’s profession as a soldier in the Nigerian Army. He showed early signs of being a musician when at age 6, he would puff out his cheeks and play the 12 bar blues, without the benefit of music lessons due to his family’s meager earnings.

In 2005, Asuquo was signed to Sony ATV London as a songwriter. After working as Head of Audio Productions at Questionmark Entertainment in Lagos, he set up his own label and recording facility – Cobhams Asuquo Music Productions (CAMP), in 2006.

Cobhams rose to international acclaim in 2007 as the lead Music Producer and co-writer of Asa, the award winning self titled album by Nigerian soul sensation, Asa, who at the time was signed to Naive Records in France.

While in primary and secondary schools he joined debate clubs and participated in writing competitions many of which he won and received local and state wide recognition for. After graduating Secondary School he gained admission into the University of Lagos, Nigeria to study Law.

Due to an administrative error made during his admission process which went on to frustrate his entire undergrad experience, Cobhams eventually chose to drop out of University in his third year and take a chance on music as a full time profession.

He was already the producer behind successful songs like Catch Cold (2002) and Maintain in India (2003) by the duo Maintain, Faze Alone (2004) by Faze, Ego (2004) by Djinee, and several other songs; and in 2005, within a year of dropping out of school, Cobhams was signed to Sony ATV UK as a Songwriter.

In 2014, he released his debut hit single, Ordinary People, and later other records. In a birthday message to her husband, his wife Ojuolape said:

20 years ago, I met a young man who had just graduated from King’s College Lagos. From that first day, he was brilliant, handsome, hilarious and so incredibly kind. And in those last few months of 2001, as we caught up on each other’s lives, dreams and hopes, we became fast friends and after a few years and conversations…husband and wife.🥰❤️❤️

In a few hours, that 20-year old man who I first met on a hot day in Onikan, will be marking his 40th year on this earth. 🙏🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾😍😍😍

My heart is so full of excitement and gratitude for this milestone my darling. 💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿💫💫💫

A new chapter is unfolding, a new season, a new era filled with all your heart’s desires, dreams and prayers answered. Regardless of Covid-19 adjusting our birthday plans, I know you will have a beautiful day because if there’s one thing you are so good at, it’s enjoying and cherishing life despite what it throws your way.

I don’t always have all the words, but I have the essence of the gift that is you. And my prayer is that with every passing year I’m able to mirror and multiply the beauty of your essence back to you daily. I’m so grateful for you, our love, our friendship and family!

You are so so loved, cherished and I celebrate you today and always. And as you’ve been saying, we shall surely turn up in September (or August, Oct or 😅)!

Happy 40th birthday @cobhamsasuquo 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥰🥰🥰🥰😘😘😘😘💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿I love you always!!!

