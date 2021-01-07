By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) has warned Nigerians that the second wave of COVID-19 is easily transmittable and deadlier than the first one.

This was contained in an advisory issued by its Chief Medical Director, Professor Chris Bode.

The CMD warned Nigerians to take very seriously all the COVID-19 protocols.

According to Professor Bode, the hospital has seen an upsurge of people treating malaria instead of going for the COVID-19 test.

He said most of the people that have died from the disease went to the hospital late for diagnosis and treatment.