By Kazeem Ugbodaga

COVID-19 cases hit all time high in Nigeria on Wednesday, with Lagos and Abuja posting more than half of new infections.

Reports from the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, showed that the nation reported 1,664 new cases of Coronavirus on Wednesday, the highest in a single day since the pandemic broke out in February 2020 in the country.

For three days running, Nigeria has broken COVID-19 records, with Lagos also setting new records.

Nigeria’s 1,664 new cases represented an increase from the 1,354 cases posted on Tuesday.

Lagos recorded 642 fresh cases, while Abuja posted 402 new infections and Plateau, 160 cases.

Both Lagos and Abuja raked in over 1,000 of Wednesday’s new cases posted by the nation.

This takes the nation’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases to 94,369, with 77,299 survivors discharged and 1,324 deaths reported, after five people died on Wednesday.

New cases were reported in 21 States and the Federal Capital Territory today.

See figures below

Lagos-642

FCT-407

Plateau-160

Kaduna-83

Rivers-62

Adamawa-47

Nasarawa-38

Abia-29

Edo-28

Anambra-27

Niger-24

Ogun-24

Imo-15

Oyo-14

Kano-12

Osun-12

Borno-9

Delta-7

Enugu-7

Bauchi-5

Ekiti-5

Sokoto-5

Jigawa-2