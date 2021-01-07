By Sunday John

Mr Matthew Kuju, Publisher of Eggonnews, a Community Newspaper in Nasarawa State and three members of his family have tested positive for COVID-19.

This is contained in a statement personally signed by Kuju on Thursday, in Lafia.

“On Monday Jan. 4, I took my family, six of us, for COVID-19 test in Lafia, although none of us had symptoms of the disease.

“Two days later, the results came out, disclosing that four of us, including myself, are positive.

“Although still asymptomatic, the four of us have been isolated and are taking laid down treatment,” he said.

Kuju enjoined members of the public to pray for their quick recovery.

He also advised residents to present themselves for routine tests, with or without symptoms to ascertain their status.

Kuju urged Nigerians to always abide by COVID-19 safety protocols, put in place by the authorities to curb its spread.

“Coronavirus is real and not a respecter of age or position, therefore, we all have responsibility to prevent its spread in our state and Nigeria as a whole,” he said. (NAN)