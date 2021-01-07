Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

The first batch 366 Special Constabularies were on Wednesday deployed to their respective localities in Rivers after undergoing eight weeks training at the Police Training School in Nonwa, Tai Local Government Area of the State.

While addressing the constabularies at the State Police headquarters, the Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph Mukan, congratulated them for successfully undergoing training.

He also charged them to apply in practical terms, what they were taught in the training School.

Mukan, who spoke on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, asked the constabularies to imbibe the time tested ethics of the police profession while warning them not to engage in acts that will tarnish the image of the Force.

According to the CP, “You are the brainchild of the IGP who has taken you to heart, therefore you are expected to live up to your expectations and justify the confidence reposed in you by the Police Boss.”

The IGP had acting under the powers conferred on him by the Police Act and Regulation, came up with the Community Policing Initiative with the sole aim of bringing policing to the people and breaking the barriers of distrust which hitherto largely affected the relationship of the law enforcement agency with communities across Nigeria.

“This Initiative, for all intents and purposes, is expected to reconnect the Police with the People and engage the communities in the fight against crime and criminality in their localities.

“With the realization of this noble objective, the people can now see the Police as their own and work with us to enhance our efficiency and productivity.

CP Mukan said the exercise is continuous as the second batch of recruitment will be carried out as soon as arrangements are concluded.

Speaking on behalf of the new constabularies, Joseph Azubuike, thanked President Mohammadu Buhari and the IG for the opportunity to serve their fatherland.

He promised that the constabularies will not to let the country down.

Mukan also appealed to the residents of the State to give the constabularies their full support so that they succeed in their new assignment, advising that wherever they are posted, the public should cooperate and work with them.

He also advised the public to report any act of unprofessional conduct against them to the following numbers:- 08032003514, 08098880134, 08033396538