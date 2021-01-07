Okafor Ifiebor/Rivers

A 75-year -old resident of Rumuobiakani Community in Obio/Apor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Chief Paul Nyeche Amadi, has asked for N20 million as compensation for the brutalities he suffered in the hands of operatives of defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS in 2019.

Amadi who made the demand while testifying at Rivers State Judicial Commission of Inquiry probing acts of brutality by the Police said the amount demanded would take care of the medical bills he incurred while treating himself of the illness and psychological trauma he suffered in the hands of the SARS personnel.

He also said the compensation would serve as a deterrent to the police and other security operatives who may want to indulge in the violation of human rights in future.

Narrating his ordeal, the 75-year-old told members of the Commission that in 2019, men of defunct SARS stormed his residence in Rumuobiakani based on a petition by some members of his family, who according to him, were interested in taking over his inheritance from his late father.

He added that he was forced to relocate to his maternal home where he spent one year hiding for fear of being arrested.

“My Lord, I went to hospital as a result of the trauma, abandoning my place of residence for a year. And because I was not used to that kind of life, I started to develop some sign of sickness, I was given drugs and injection”, he stated.

The Police defense team had initially opposed hearing of his petition on the grounds that it falls short of the commission’s scope of jurisdiction.

The Police Lead Counsel, I. N. Ubulom, told the Commission that the fulcrum of the petition borders on criminal investigation while noting that the commission lacks the power to investigate any crime.

He further drew the attention of the commission to the fact that the petition was a subject of a suit before a high court, and as such, was out of the scope of the commission.

But in his submission, counsel to the petitioner, Geoffrey O. A. Joseph while opposing the submission of the police counsel, said the petition bordered on human rights violation, and not a subject matter of any suit in court.

He, therefore, urged the panel to hear the petition as it was within the terms of the commission’s terms of reference.

Also, counsel to the commission, S. O. Inko-Tariah, aligned himself with the submission of the petitioner’s counsel, and urged the panel to entertain the petition as it was within their jurisdiction to hear it.

The tribunal Chairman, Justice Chukwunonye Uriri (rtd) over ruled the police, and ordered the petitioner to the dock for hearing of his complaints.