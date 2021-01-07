No fewer than eighty-three cultists and criminals have been arrested by Benue State Police Command after some black spots were cracked down during the festive period.

This was disclosed by the state commissioner of police, Mr Mohammed Mukadass during the parading of suspects on Wednesday, January 6.

The police boss said the suspects were arrested with 10 firearms and seven live ammunition.

The commissioner further disclosed that with the seizure and alleged burning of motorcycles in the troubled Sankera axis of the state, the erstwhile hotbed of deceased militia leader, Terwase Akwaza, has drastically reduced the rate of criminal activities in the area.

This is coming a week after three policemen were killed by unknown gunmen suspected to be bandits at the residence of Alfred Avalumun Atera, chairman of Katsina-Ala local government area of the state.