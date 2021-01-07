By Victor Adeoti

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun on Thursday extolled the virtues of Alhaji Hassan Sunmonu, the pioneer President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on his 80th birthday.

Oyetola also wished him more years of good health, wisdom and strength to continue serving the nation and humanity.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, in Osogbo, said he was delighted to join family members, friends, associates and Nigerian workers to celebrate the foremost labour leader.

He appreciated Allah for allowing Sunmonu to reach the milestone age of 80.

Oyetola described Sunmonu as “an elder statesman and illustrious son of Osun’’, lauding his courageous and selfless service to the nation.

The governor praised him for relentlessly fighting for the rights and welfare of the Nigerian workers when he served as the NLC president, and even after leaving office.

“Alhaji Sunmonu is a respected elder statesman, a man of integrity and an illustrious son of our dear State, who had in different capacities, in the past, courageously and selflessly served the nation and its people.

“As the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, between 1978 and 1984, Baba relentlessly fought for the rights and welfare of the Nigerian workers.

“As we celebrate and appreciate Alhaji Sunmonu for his service to Nigeria and his people, I pray to Allah to grant him more years of good health, wisdom and strength to continue serving the nation and humanity,” Oyetola said.