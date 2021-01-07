By Jennifer Okundia
Nollywood actor, comedian and brand influencer Emeka Okoye who played the role of “Papa Pepe” in Funke Akindele’s television series “Jenifa’s Diary,” is married.
The traditional wedding took place on Sunday, the 3rd of January in Awka, Anambra state, Eastern Nigeria with family and friends in attendance.
“Glory be to God for his kindness. Officially MR and MRS EMEKA OKOYE. #mysoulmateforlife #JAN3rd a success 🙏🏻
“Thank you everyone for your best wishes. We appreciate you all and apologize to our lovely fans and friends . God bless you all for your supports and prayers. Mazi” Emeka wrote after sharing pictures from the wedding on Instagram.
