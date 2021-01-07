By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Registration for the mandatory National Identification Number (NIN) has been put on hold as staff of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) have proceeded on an indefinite strike.

The notice of the strike which begins on Thursday, 7 January, 2021 was signed by the President of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), NIMC branch Lucky Michael, and its Secretary, Odia Victor.

The association directed that members on grade level 12 and below to report to their respective duty posts and “do nothing”.

“All members at the local government offices and special centers are advised to stay away from their various centers as task force and implementation committees would be on parade to ensure total compliance to the directive,” the statement read.

According to a communique issued, the union is angry over the state of NIMC enrollment centres across the country, especially in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, exposure of staff to COVID-19 risks, lack of personal protective equipment, irregularities in promotion, and poor funding.

Lucky noted that staff members have been infected with the virus and that measures have not been put in place to curtail the spread.

The union also demanded to be paid overtime and given enough tools to work with.

NIMC staff are embarking on this strike at a time when the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) had issued a two-week ultimatum to all mobile phone users to register their lines with their identity by December 30 or risk being cut-off.

This was later extended by three weeks for subscribers with NIN, six weeks extension for subscribers without NIN.