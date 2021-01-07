By Franca Ofili

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has disclaimed a group known as facilitators of Nigerian Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) who charge fees for services linked to the Fund.

Mrs Lere-Adams Adjobome, Director of Press in the ministry, in a statement on Thursday, explained that the group operates through WhatsApp and the telegram messaging platforms to provide business registration, account opening, and other services linked to the NYIF at a fee.

“All Nigerian youth and the public are advised to avoid patronizing groups that facilitate access to registration, training, and other services for the NYIF at a fee. Application and Entrepreneurship Development Training for the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) is free, no fee is required,” she said.

Adjobome said that business registration and account opening services are to be accessed directly through the approved government institution and legal entities.

“Do not access unsecured and fraudulent application portals: Apply only on: https://nmfb.com.ng/nigeria-youth-investment-fund/

“Do not disclose your BVN, NIN and other sensitive information to fraudsters and unauthorized persons/ groups.

“Deal directly with the approved government institution for business registration and with a licensed bank for account opening services,” she counseled.

She said that people should disregard messages and advertisements inviting youth to pay money for entrepreneurship training, writing and business plan development or other services related to application for the fund.

Adjobome advised people to call the following phone numbers, for inquiries:

07047024251- South –South Zone,

07047598382- North-East Zone

08181127180 – North West Zone

08152947812 – South West Zone

07087792103- North Central Zone and

07053820081 – South East Zone.

She also advised them to use www.youthandsport.gov.ng, www.noya.ng and email: nyif@youthandsport.gov.ng for any official contact.(NAN)