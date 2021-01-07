By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian comedian Gbadamasi Agbonjor Jonathan, known on stage as MC Edopikin, and his wife have welcomed a baby boy.

In October 2020, the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary and penned romantic notes to each other on social media.

His wife Lily wrote:

“A year ago I married my best friend 💕❤️❤️💕

“Happy anniversary to us my love….Thanks for being the most amazing husband these past year..

“Cheers to many more years 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 @mcedopikin”

While the comedian said:

“Today it’s one year already , I no cheat on you and you no Cheat on my ,,, you know why ????

“Because you are the best wife in the world , the most submissive, cultured , humble , respectful, God fearing , industrious and supportive wife in the world.

“I love you my Enifome, HAPPY ONE YEAR WEDDING ANNIVERSARY TO US MY LOVE

@lilytom_ I love you my Enifome.”

He also penned the caption below to announce the arrival of his son:

“Now you can call me EDOPAPA ,,,,, Edopikin Pikin done show , Greatness has arrived . @lilytom_ I will always and forever love you.”

See reactions here:

drdolorofficial

Congratulations 👌🏽

lasisielenu

YaaaaaaaaaaY congratulations bro 🔥🔥

brodashaggi

❤️❤️ Congratulations bro ⭐️

obi_cubana

Congratulations nwanne, blessed ❤️