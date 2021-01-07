By Jennifer Okundia
Nigerian comedian Gbadamasi Agbonjor Jonathan, known on stage as MC Edopikin, and his wife have welcomed a baby boy.
In October 2020, the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary and penned romantic notes to each other on social media.
His wife Lily wrote:
“A year ago I married my best friend 💕❤️❤️💕
“Happy anniversary to us my love….Thanks for being the most amazing husband these past year..
“Cheers to many more years 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 @mcedopikin”
While the comedian said:
“Today it’s one year already , I no cheat on you and you no Cheat on my ,,, you know why ????
“Because you are the best wife in the world , the most submissive, cultured , humble , respectful, God fearing , industrious and supportive wife in the world.
“I love you my Enifome, HAPPY ONE YEAR WEDDING ANNIVERSARY TO US MY LOVE
@lilytom_ I love you my Enifome.”
He also penned the caption below to announce the arrival of his son:
“Now you can call me EDOPAPA ,,,,, Edopikin Pikin done show , Greatness has arrived . @lilytom_ I will always and forever love you.”
See reactions here:
drdolorofficial
Congratulations 👌🏽
lasisielenu
YaaaaaaaaaaY congratulations bro 🔥🔥
brodashaggi
❤️❤️ Congratulations bro ⭐️
obi_cubana
Congratulations nwanne, blessed ❤️
