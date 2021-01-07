By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Miriam Onuoha, member of the House of Representatives from Okigwe North federal constituency has proposed a bill to legalize the cultivation and trading of cannabis for medical use and also to be a source of revenue generation for the country.

The bill was titled ‘A Bill for an Act to Regulate the Cultivation, Possession, and Trade of Cannabis for Medical and Related Purposes’ by the Imo State legislator.

The bill contained that conditions for the cultivation, buying, selling and consumption of the drug should be set. This is to ensure that only medical personnel prescribes the dosage of cannabis for the treatment of patients while pharmacies will be allowed to sell it.

Onuoha also proposed sanctions for licensed and unlicensed sellers. For licensed sellers who sells more than the prescribed dose to a buyer would risk imprisonment or pay a fine.

“A licensed seller who sells more than the prescribed dosage to a buyer would risk imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years or a fine not less than N500,000.

“A person who grows, and sells cannabis, not for medical purpose and does not present the particulars required for registration commits an offence and upon conviction should be sentenced to two years imprisonment for or pay a fine of N1,000,000.

“Also, a buyer who ingests it without prescription should be jailed for two years or made to pay a fine of N500, 000 ” the bill read in part