Sen. Bala Ibn Na’Allah, representing Kebbi South senatorial zone, has called for dialogue, maturity, cooperation and understanding in the wake of the suspended Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) strike in Kebbi.

In a statement by his aide, Garba Muhammad, in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday, Na’Allah commended the maturity so far exhibited by the leadership of NLC in the state.

Na’Allah urged the labour leaders to do more by engaging the state in a meaningful dialogue and negotiation to amicably find a solution to their various demands.

He said dialogue, apart from resolving lingering issues, also curtails future disputes and strike.

“Kebbi is not insulated from the various challenges facing Nigeria at the moment and the strike invoked upon by NLC will leave a huge scar in our efforts to reposition the state to face our present challenges.

“The sacrifices by the NLC cannot be taken for granted by all of us who have been vested with the responsibility of offering leadership to our dear state,” he noted.

The state NLC has directed its members to suspend its strike over the unpaid leave grant and adjustment on the new minimum wage, among other demands.

The NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC), began the strike on Tuesday, after the ultimatum given to the state government elapsed.

The state Chairman of NLC, Halidu Alhassan, said the strike was suspended because of payment of gratuities and assurance on the payment of leave grants.

“On Wednesday, we also received a letter from the State Head of Service for a meeting on the consequential adjustment, with a promise that the government will pay annual increment and others.

“The government has met our demands on approval of the payment of gratuities and leave grants as well as the annual increment, which will be done by the end of January,” Alhassan said.

The chairman urged the state workers to be at their respective working places as from Thursday.