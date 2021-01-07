By Martha Agas

Governor Simon Lalong congratulated the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, as she marks her 62nd Birthday on Jan. 8.

Lalong in a congratulatory message through his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, on Thursday in Jos, described Tallen as a patriotic and passionate daughter of Plateau.

He said Tallen had contributed enormously to the development of Plateau and Nigeria, describing her also, as an accomplished politician, women emancipator and child rights advocate who was against any kind of abuse of the rights of women and children.

The governor commended her for being available to serve humanity through the offices she occupied throughout her political career, including her current position as the minister of women affairs.

According to him, Tallen’s passion for gender equality and campaign against violence against women particularly rape, stood her out as a woman of substance who was always out to promote human dignity, progress and equality.

While wishing her many more years of peace and God’s love, the governor urged the minister to continue to play an active role in serving the nation, pursuing the cause of Plateau as well intervening in the lives of the less privileged in the society.