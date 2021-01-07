By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian actor, film producer and director Kunle Afolayan is happy and grateful to God, as his brother has been confirmed a professor.

The “Citation and October 1” producer, broke the news on Instagram, revealing that his brother Dr Adesina Afolayan who lectures Philosophy at the University of Ibadan, is now the Professor in their family.

Kunle who also shared a photo of his nephew, disclosed that, the boy was actually the actor who played the role of “Ponmile” in his “Mokalik” movie.

Captioning his post, he said “I am so happy and grateful to God. My brother Dr Adesina Afolayan who lectures Philosophy at the University of Ibadan was confirmed a Professor yesterday.

“Professor Adesina Afolayan and I are of same mama and Baba and his son Tooni played Ponmile in my film “Mokalik

“Proud to say we now have a professor in Afolayan’s family

Ire”

Kunle is a native of Igbomina-Yoruba descent, from Kwara State. He is the son of the famous theatre and film director cum producer Ade Love.

He has been active in the Nigerian film industry since 2005. Some of his movies include: The Figurine: Araromire which was in the Yoruba and English languages and Phone Swap which featured Wale Ojo, Joke Silva, Nse Ikpe Etim and the legendary Chika Okpala.

The Figurine won five major awards in the African Film Academy and experienced tremendous success in the Nigerian movie theaters.

Afolayan’s father Adeyemi Josiah Afolayan (Ade-Love) was a Nigerian artist of the second half of the 20th century who worked in traveling theater, then turned to the film-making industry.

Kunle Afolayan has 4 children with wife Tolu Afolayan.