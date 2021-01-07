No fewer than 53 teenagers have been arrested by the Kano State Hisbah Board over alleged involvement in immoral acts in the capital city.

The board’s Public Relations Officer, Malam Lawal Ibrahim, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Kano, said they were arrested on a tip-off.

According to him, the suspects were apprehended on Tuesday night at Lamido Crescent in Nassarawa Local Government Area of the state for selling hard drugs and intoxicants.

“The suspects comprise 27 males and 26 females, all of whom are between the ages of 17 and 19.

“Our men went there around 10.00 pm and arrested 53 suspects,” he said.

Ibrahim, who added that the suspects were screened correctly, said, “We found out that all of them were first-time offenders. They were counselled and handed over to their parents.”

He said the Commander-General of the board, Harun Ibn-Sina, had warned youths in the state to desist from wayward lifestyle and be good citizens.