By Kola Adeyemi

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of eight persons in another motor accident in Kogi

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the casualty figure brings to 22, the number of people that lost their lives in road accidents in the state on Wednesday.

The state Sector Commander, Mr Solomon Aghure, had earlier in the day confirmed the death of 14 persons including 11 women and three men in an accident on Lokoja-Kabba road.

Aghure told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja that the second crash occurred on Kabba-Ayere road at about 11:30 p.m.

He said that the accident involved a truck and a Toyota Hiace passenger bus with registration number Bauchi MSA 942 XA.

Aghure said that 25 people, comprising 22 men, two women and a female child were involved in the second accident, saying that eight of the men lost their lives instantly.

The sector commander said that 17 persons injured were taken to General Hospital, Kabba for treatment while corpses deposited in the morgue.

He blamed the accident on speed limit violation and dangerous driving.