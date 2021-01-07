By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has earmarked N15 billion as part of the rebuilding Lagos project fund in the aftermath of #EndSARS violence in the State.

Properties worth over N100 billion were destroyed by arsonists who hide under #EndSARS protest to destroy properties in Lagos.

Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Sam Egube, while giving a breakdown of the 2021 budget in Ikeja, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria on Thursday said of the N150.753bn provided for the maintenance of roads and other infrastructures within the State, N15 billion of the fund would be for the rebuild Lagos project/trust fund.

“A budgetary provision of N150.753bn is provided for the maintenance of roads and other infrastructures within the State. This increase shall address the zero-pothole strategy, create link-roads within the metropolis to resolve traffic congestion and its attendant risks.

“The provision will cater for the under listed among others: N15bn for The Rebuild Lagos project/trust fund, N11bn for Reconstruction of lekki-epe expressway from Eleko junction to Epe T-junction (phase one), N8.750bn for Lekki Regional Roads and N19.500bn under Project Stabilization Fund to intervene on various projects across the State.

“N10bn under State Infrastructure Intervention Fund to also intervene on Roads within Local Government and LCDAs. The total sum of N13.115bn has been earmarked for construction/completion of Agege Pen Cinema Flyover, Oregun Bridge Road Network, Agric Isawo Road, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Road, Igbogbo, Ijede Road and Mba Cardoso Road and N5.9bn will be spent on Lagos Badagry Expressway.

“While the sum of N8.5bn has been set aside under Community/Grassroots Projects for various projects to ensure that no one is left behind. On development of infrastructure along the coastline, we have a provision of N8.842bn that has been earmarked to enhance our coastal infrastructure in order to curb the ocean surge and protect lives and properties,” Egube said.