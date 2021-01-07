The Secretary to Ekiti Government, Mr Abiodun Oyebanji, said the state government will provide a conducive working environment for the state civil servants in 2021.

Oyebanji gave the assurance on Thursday at the New Year prayer meeting with the Permanent Secretaries and Directors in Ado-Ekiti.

He said the state government was aware of the numerous sacrifices being made by its workforce in the course of discharging their duties, assuring them that such sacrifices would not go unrewarded.

Oyebanji thanked them for their unflinching supports, loyalty and cooperation in 2020, urging them to redouble their efforts toward

ensuring the success of all the state government’s programmes and policies in 2021.

He also advised them to shun gossiping, bickering, rumour-mongering and be apolitical, while dutifully carrying out their responsibilities.

Earlier, Mr Bunmi Oluwalana, Director, Political and Economy Department, counselled members of staff to cultivate the habit of thanksgiving in all their undertakings throughout the year, noting that thankfulness opens more doors.