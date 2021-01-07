The Ekiti State Signage and Advertisement Agency has warned advertisers against the indiscriminate erection of billboards and advised them to ensure strict adherence to specifications and high ethical standards.

Mr Olasunkanmi Onipede, the Director-General (DG) of the agency, gave the warning on Thursday in Ado Ekiti at the first meeting of the year held with the staff.

He said that, henceforth, any billboard erected in any part of the state without following due process would be removed and forfeited to the state government.

Onipede said that this had become imperative in line with existing rules and regulations, stressing that anybody who erects billboard without the approval of the agency would also be prosecuted accordingly.

According to him, those destroying the beauty of our towns with unapproved billboards and other forms of street advertisement will be put under check in the new year.

The agency is embarking on an aggressive outdoor regulation and revenue generation drive to enable it perform its statutory functions as one of the top revenue-generating agencies in the state.

He charged the operation officers to redouble their efforts in revenue generation for the state so as to attain the goals set for it.

Onipede speaking further on the illegal erection of billboards across the state, said that the agency would not tolerate such act that contravenes its regulations.

He advised all outdoor practitioners and owners of billboards in Ekiti to visit the agency to seek approval as well as regularise or renew their outdoor permits on or before Jan. 30, 2021.

“By that date, any billboard erected without following due process will be forfeited to the state government in line with the rules and regulations of the agency.”

He solicited more patronage from Ekiti people in the current year just as he felicitated with and congratulated them for witnessing the new year.

Onipede thanked the people for their contributions to the development of the state through the payment of their signage fees for the year 2020 and also solicited more support from them in the current year.