By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The Network of Civil Society Organizations of Nigeria (NOCSON), has expressed dismay over the 10 suspects who escaped from the State Criminal Investigation Department, (SCID) detention in Benin on the new year day.

Acting president of the group, Ogbidi Emmanuel, stated this on Thursday in Benin, while addressing journalists over the incident.

He noted that it beats their imagination that 10 of the suspects could escape from their facility after which two were later rearrested while eight others are still at large.

According to him, “These findings beat the imagination of our network (NOCSON) and remain a bitter pill to swallow, neither should we allow Edo people to suffer further insecurity as a result of the actions and inaction of some unpatriotic police officers.

“While we will not allow this avoidable incident to be swept under the carpet, we wish to indicate our interest and readiness to follow the investigation to a logical conclusion and ensure that those found culpable are brought to book no matter how highly placed in the force.

“If criminals can escape from the state command, which is regarded as the most secured police cell in Edo state, therefore suggest to us that there is more revelations to be uncovered as it concerns the security situation in Edo state under the watch of the CP, Mr. Johnson Babatunde Kokumo.”

The group therefore issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the State Commissioner of Police, Johnson Babatunde Kokumo to publish the names and photographs of those who escaped from in Benin City on New Year day or face the full wrath of the right group in the state.

Amongst other things, they further demanded “That the Edo State Police Command must within 48 hours publish the names, photographs and information of all the escapees on both local and national prints and electronic media, declaring them wanted.

“That the police must detain and isolate all officers that were on duty including the senior officers that had dealings with the cell 24 hours before the incident as we cannot rule out their possible contact with the criminals on the run and their identities be made known to the public.”