By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde popularly called Daddy Freeze has advised Nigerians not to allow any Pastor deceive them into thinking that COVID-19 is a hoax.

The media personality stated that the biggest problem of Africa is religion, emphasising that COVID-19 is very real.

Daddy Freeze added that Coronavirus is not politically inclined and he has family members who have been affected by the disease.

He wrote; “Hey guys Covid is very real! Pls don’t let any pastor/s deceive you that it’s a hoax and Covid is not politically inclined it’s killing people and I have direct family members that have been affected by this virus!

”Guys pls be safe out there and follow all NCDC guidelines pls! The painful part of this religion thing is people who are aware refuse to speak up!

”COVID IS REAL! If you go to work pls be safe out there and if you can stay at home pls stay home Thanks,” he added.

More celebrities such as Ali Baba, Rude Boy and others have also spoken about the virus been real after they tested positive.