By Bayo Onanuga

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in on 20 January.

Donald Trump presidency will become history on the same date.

Biden-Kamala Harris election by the Electoral College 306-232 was certified by the joint sitting of Congress on Thursday morning.

Vice-President Mike Pence presided over the joint session, which was suspended on Wednesday, after thugs unleashed by President Trump invaded the Capitol Hill.

The certification was done even after a Republican house member objected to the adoption of the electoral college votes from Wisconsin, which Biden won.

The objection was at that point superfluous as Biden had already crossed the 270 votes needed to claim the presidency.

Trump, locked out of Twitter, issued a statement on the certification promising ‘orderly transition’ of power and describing his one- term the ‘greatest’ first term ever.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th.

“I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted.

“While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”

Trump statement was tweeted by Dan Scavino, White House deputy chief of staff.