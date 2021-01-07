By Taiwo Okanlawon

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the pioneer President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, (1978-1984), Alhaji Hassan Adebayo Sunmonu, on his 80th birthday, January 7th, 2021.

Buhari in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Femi Adesina joined the Nigeria Labour Congress and workers in the country in celebrating Hassan Sunmonu and his twin brother, Hussein Oyekanmi Sunmonu.

The President rejoices with the duo on the milestone, saluting their courage for dedicating most of their working life to public service, starting out early in the 60’s as staff of the Ministry of the then Works and Surveys.

The statement reads; “President Buhari affirms that the former Secretary-General of the Organization of African Trade Union Unity (OATUU) left a strong legacy in the public service, and fought diligently for the welfare of the Nigerian worker, institutionalizing a national minimum wage and minimum pension scheme, and consistently negotiating with public and private sector employers on better packages for workers.

“As the identical twins turn octogenarians, the President extols their courage and discipline in always accepting to serve the nation, believing that their knowledge and experiences will continue to inspire many into public service and pressure groups, which continue to work with governments in fostering development.”

President Buhari, therefore, prays for good health and longer life for Alhaji Sunmonu and his brother, Hussein.