By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian reality TV star Dorathy Bachor has gotten yet another brand ambassadorial deal, which she announced on her timeline.

The Delta State native, who lives in Lago, is the founder and CEO of Shopforme, an online ecommerce store that distributes feminine wears across the globe.

Bachor disclosed that she joined the Lucious Hair family as their Brand Ambassador.

Announcing the good news, she said “Everyone around me knows how finicky I am when it comes to my hair game.

Irrespective of the occasion; casual or formal, It has to be laid! I mean, LAID to perfection!!! A bad hair day? Y’all know I can’t relate.

My mood largely depends on how good my hair looks. Once my hair looks good, then I’m halfway ready to take on the world.

I am super excited to be joining Lucious Hair family as Brand Ambassador.

Bone straight? Curly? or Wavy? @luciousvirginhair got you!

Exploras, it’s now a level playing field to see if any of you can match my hair game 😉

Dora The Hairxplora🔥 #Dorathehairxplora

#DoraLuciousvirginhair”

She attended the Joseph Ayo Babalola University, JABU, in Osun State and she served in Calabar, Cross River.