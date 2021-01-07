By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former vice-president of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has received the COVID-19 vaccine in the United Arab Emirates making him one of the first set of Nigerians to receive the vaccine.

In a tweet by a member of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Media Team, Abdulrasheed Uba said the former vice president had become one of the first Nigerian leaders to take the COVID-19 jab.

Paul Ibe, Atiku’s spokesperson also said following his principal’s vaccination that the importance of the vaccine in mitigating the effect of the virus cannot be overemphasized.

Ibe revealed that the former vice-president received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as part of the mass vaccination programme.

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has been approved by several countries including the United States and the United Kingdom.