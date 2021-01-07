Mesut Ozil can leave Arsenal in the January window if the deal is right for both the club and the midfielder, says manager Mikel Arteta.

Ozil’s representatives are in talks with a number of clubs, including Fenerbahce and DC United – although the player’s priority is to see out his Arsenal contract until the summer – and Arteta has also not ruled out that possibility.

The 32-year-old, not registered by the Gunners for the first half of the Premier League season and has yet to be included in a matchday squad in any competition this season despite being one of the club’s highest earners, is free to talk to clubs this month with his current Arsenal deal expiring at the end of the season.

Ozil’s agent, Dr. Erkut Sogut, has told Sky Sports News “in the next seven to 10 days it will be a little clearer” around the player who earns around £350,000 per week and has previously said he wants to see out his contract at Arsenal.

Quizzed about Ozil ahead of Arsenal’s FA Cup third-round match against Newcastle on Saturday, Arteta said: “If something is sorted this month [in the January transfer window], it’s because it’s good for both parties.”