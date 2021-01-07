By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, has said that he is coming towards the end of his career.

In an interview with SkySport, the 31-year-old hinted he has a maximum of five years left” in the sport before retiring.

Joshua since making his pro debut in 2013 has become a two-time champion, having regained his WBA, IBF, and WBO titles in a 2019 rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr before defending them with a knockout win over Kubrat Pulev last month.

“This isn’t the start of my career. I’m coming towards the end of my career,” Joshua told Sky Sports News.

“I’m not someone who lives in the moment and thinks that everything is just like for now. I’m always planning ahead so I’m coming towards the end of my career.

“Five years left and that’s basically an Olympic cycle. I’ve got an Olympic cycle and a little bit more left, so when you see the next Olympics happen is when I’ll be coming to the end of my career and the next generation will be coming through.”

Anthony Joshua who is about boxing Tyson Fury in what could be the most important match in his career has said that the Gypsy king also should consider hanging his gloves.

“Fury has been professional much longer than me. He should be looking to retire soon,” Joshua had told Sky Sports.

“If he wants to cement his legacy, I’m here and ready. I’ve built myself into this position.”

But the 32-year-old Fury told Sky Sports last year that he wanted a lengthy world title reign like Wladimir Klitschko.