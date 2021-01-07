By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Suleiman Ibrahim, a 25-year-old carpenter has narrated to the Taraba State judicial panel how he was shot in his right leg and how it was amputated in 2019.

The petitioner who prayed the panel for N100 million compensation said he was shot from close range by one Sylvester Yunusa with service number 37938, an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Ibrahim said “On the 12th day of March 2019, at about 10 am when I was at home with my two friends, suddenly my mum sort to know if my younger brother was at home because everyone was scampering for safety in the streets.

She asked me to go check him out with my friends and on our way, we heard gunshots and I told my friends to return home.

In the process, a civil defence vehicle double-crossed us, and one Sylvester Yunusa alighted from the vehicle and shot me on my right leg. Thereafter, two officers of the NSCDC came close to me with rifles and threatened to shoot me again.

When they left, I managed to knock on a nearby gate for safety. They opened the gate, pulled me in, and called my father to tell him.

Ibrahim who broke down in tears while he gave his testimony said his leg was amputated after doctors told him that the muscles holding the leg are no more.

He said after his amputation, Officials of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) came around, got his submissions, and attached it with a petition to the commandant of Taraba NSCDC.

Ibrahim said he was also taken to the NSCDC office where he was asked to get my witnesses.

After Ibrahim’s testimony, Dalhatu Hamman, his counsel pleaded for an adjournment in order to present more witnesses.

Justice Awubra granted the lawyer’s request and adjourned the case until January 27.