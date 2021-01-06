By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Tottenham manager, Jose Mourinho criticized the performance of his players despite their win against Brentford in the Carabao cup semi-final.

He said in his post-match interview, “we didn’t play very well, we have to have more quality, the first touch, the decision, sometimes we passed backward when we have open lines to play in front, we have to do better.”

Moussa Sissoko and Son Heung-min both scored as Tottenham booked their place in the Carabao Cup final.

Spurs went ahead early on when Sissoko took advantage of some slack marking to head home Sergio Reguilon’s cross.

They, however, spurned several chances to double their lead and were almost made to pay for when Ivan Toney tapped home from a corner only for the goal to be chalked off for offside.

Minutes later, Spurs put the game beyond all doubt with Son finishing off a flowing counterattack to secure his side’s trip to Wembley in April.

The London club will face the winner between Manchester United and Manchester City who slug it out for the final spot on Wednesday.