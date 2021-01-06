Cobhams Asuquo

Popular Nigerian multitalented music producer, Cobhams Asuquo, is celebrating his 40th birthday today, Wednesday, January 6th, 2021.

The singer-songwriter, took to his verified Twitter handle to express gratitude to God for the favour in his life.

“Today, I turn 40! I feel very fortunate and blessed. I don’t have much to regret. All my life, I’ve been counted among the lucky few. I’ve learned that I don’t need to apologize for God’s favour in my life; so I embrace my new age and all the blessings that follow.

“God has already given me an early gift so if you wish to send gifts, please reconsider and send money instead. Pls DM for my account number!

“Otherwise, your best wishes will do. Pls we are not turning up o. There is COVID! We will turn up in September. Meanwhile, happy birthday to me,” the Ordinary People singer tweeted.

See birthday wishes from the international humanitarian aid organisation, UNICEF as well as other celebrities below:

