Popular Nigerian multitalented music producer, Cobhams Asuquo, is celebrating his 40th birthday today, Wednesday, January 6th, 2021.

The singer-songwriter, took to his verified Twitter handle to express gratitude to God for the favour in his life.

“Today, I turn 40! I feel very fortunate and blessed. I don’t have much to regret. All my life, I’ve been counted among the lucky few. I’ve learned that I don’t need to apologize for God’s favour in my life; so I embrace my new age and all the blessings that follow.

“God has already given me an early gift so if you wish to send gifts, please reconsider and send money instead. Pls DM for my account number!

“Otherwise, your best wishes will do. Pls we are not turning up o. There is COVID! We will turn up in September. Meanwhile, happy birthday to me,” the Ordinary People singer tweeted.

See birthday wishes from the international humanitarian aid organisation, UNICEF as well as other celebrities below:

Happy birthday @cobhamsasuquo our National Ambassador! Here’s wishing you happiness and joy as you continue the work to #reimagine a brighter future #ForEveryChild. pic.twitter.com/xVulwJVXHL — UNICEF Nigeria (@UNICEF_Nigeria) January 6, 2021

Today, we celebrate Cobhams. Definitely one of the greatest musicians/producers of our time. Enjoy as we take you through his catalogue of classics. 🏆 Happy birthday, @cobhamsasuquo! We love you 💛. pic.twitter.com/i0Qf7eHm4w — WeTalkSound #EndSARS (@wetalksound) January 6, 2021

Happy birthday to the brilliant and very talented @cobhamsasuquo. Blessings always, my brother. pic.twitter.com/Oh5p63pmGw — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) January 6, 2021

Happy birthday to my amazing brother in law ! You are a gem and genius and one of the kindest human beings I know !!! Love youu@cobhamsasuquo — Bolanle Olukanni (@bolanleolukanni) January 6, 2021

Happy birthday to Musician, @cobhamsasuquo!! Sending love and best wishes from everyone at Pulse Nigeria HQ 🎉💜⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ pic.twitter.com/T2G9JdE34B — Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) January 6, 2021

Happy Birthday Distinguished @cobhamsasuquo. We’ve come a long way making hits from GreenLab (unilag), DoveMusic Studios (powered by our great team) and to the world. You have proven to be an outlier & we wish you the very best of 40! This is just the beginning. #TrueStory https://t.co/7YYZZEFThq — SEGA L'éveilleur®🚨 (@segalink) January 6, 2021

When @cobhamsasuquo turns 50, I believe I should have enough evidence to prove my theory… he can see o!! — Toolz O.D (@ToolzO) January 6, 2021

You’re 40 today @cobhamsasuquo. Your culture of excellence lives through me. You taught me enunciation while recording, you made me a better artiste – you gave me the classic “As The World Turns”. Continue to thrive you beautiful black man. Thank you and happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/FvdKU2TIgm — F.SHAW (@FshawKingFisher) January 6, 2021

My LEGEND is 40!!

Coby, I've been blessed to experience your warmth and genius up-close. You're an AMAZING musician (duh! 🙄) but above all, you're a FANTASTIC human being. I celebrate you, my Legend. More world-changing music. More money. More life. Happy birthday @cobhamsasuquo pic.twitter.com/8trppSXbsf — O.A (@d_angrymobb) January 6, 2021