Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has donated a vocational centre to one of

its host communities.

The Finance Department of the organisation recently built a fully equipped vocational centre at the Borstal Training Institute (BTI), Abeokuta, Ogun State, as part of its Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiative.

Speaking on the rationale behind this donation, Omolola Fashesin, Head, Sustainability, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, said: “At Stanbic IBTC, we pay strong attention to empowerment, being one of the pillars around which our CSI initiative revolves.

”We delight in seeing people succeed and advance financially, and we empower them to be able to make and act on economic decisions.”

“To achieve societal and economic empowerment, young people need the skills and resources to compete in markets, as well as fair and equal access to economic institutions.

”This is what we provide at Stanbic IBTC. It is the beginning of a cumulative process that will allow these young men to develop the knowledge, skills and confidence they need to succeed.”

Appreciating the staff of Stanbic IBTC’s Finance Department for the positive contributions to the lives of the inmates, Mojeed Adeniran, Comptroller of Corrections, Ogun State Command, noted that the donation would help the skill development of the trainees, as correctional centres serve to correct and build the capacities of the inmates.

Ahmed Adetola Kazeem, Executive Director, Prisoners’ Rights Advocacy Initiative, urged other corporate organisations to match the commitment to social and economic growth, as displayed by Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC.

He noted that the donation of a fully functional training centre to the BTI will help transform the lives of young inmates at the facility, empowering them to be better citizens of the country while contributing their quota to the national development.