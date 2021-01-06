By Abankula

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are heading for divorce, New York Post, quoting multiple sources has reported.

According to the report on Tuesday, Kim has hired divorce attorney to the stars, Laura Wasser to handle her case.

“They are keeping it low-key but they are done,” a source told the paper.

“Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks,” the source added.

Kim, 40, hasn’t been seen wearing her wedding ring.

Kanye, 43, remained at his $14 million Wyoming ranch over the holidays instead of spending it with the Kardashian klan, who drew criticism for their extravagant celebrations.

“Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done.”

Kim and Kanye West married in an opulent ceremony in Italy in 2014.

The couple have four children: North (born in 2013), Saint (born in 2015), Chicago (born in 2018), and Psalm (born in 2019).

