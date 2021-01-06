By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. ( Dr.) Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa has urged NYSC members posted to Lagos State to learn one vocation or the other in addition to their higher institution education.

He said this would enable them to be self-employed and enhance their entrepreneurial development rather than waiting endlessly for scarce employment opportunities.

Obasa said this when the NYSC members and officials of the agency led by State Coordinator, Mr Edwin Chinedu Megwa, paid him a courtesy visit in his office on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

His words ” No sector of the economy whether public or private that can provide jobs for the number of graduates that are coming out of our higher institutions annually.

“It is beyond government alone. You must be self-reliant. You must look inward and discover your in-built talent and skill that will enable you to start something on your own.

” The founder of most of the designer shoes you buy started as a cobbler. It was probably the son or daughter who went to school that turned it into a big business through innovations acquired in school.

” I know the government must provide an enabling environment. That is what we are doing in Lagos. That is what our governor has been doing to put the infrastructure in place that will catalyse economic growth and create employment.

The speaker said Lagos is a state that accommodates different people from all walks of life as long as they are peaceful and prepared to contribute meaningfully to its economic well-being.

He also promised to look into the three big tents at their Government College, Ipaja, Agege, Orientation Camp, that were destroyed by heavy rainstorms on Monday, January 4, 2021.

On the invitation to visit them during their orientation, the speaker said he would pay a visit to the NYSC camp if around at the time.

Earlier in his speech, the State Coordinator, Mr Edwin Chinedu Megwa said there were about 34,000 to 38,000 corps members posted to Lagos annually because people preferred to come to Lagos State because of the opportunities there.

He said this year orientation camp would commence on Monday, January 18, 2021.