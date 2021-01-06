By Jennifer Okundia

Curvy Nollywood actress Foluke Daramola, took to her Instagram page in a video, to urge everyone to love and support people in the little way they can.

Daramola made the statement on the heels of the passing of fellow Yoruba actress Folake Aremu, popularly known as Orisabunmi, who sadly died on Tuesday, January 5th, 2020.

Foluke said life is too short, and although she was not close to Orisabunmi, she is saddened by the incident of this new year.

“RIP Orisabunmi. Love is all we need” her message read.

Foluke was nominated for Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in 2013. The 42 year old is the founder and president, Passion Against Rape and Abuse in Africa (PARA Africa).