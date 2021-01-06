Former Manchester City midfielder, Colin Bell, who was nicknamed “The King of the Kippax” and Nijinsky and widely regarded as one of Manchester City’s finest-ever players is dead.

Bell passed on at the age of 74.

Man City announced his death in a statement on their official website on Tuesday.

The statement read: “It is with the deepest sadness and heaviest of hearts we announce the passing of Manchester City legend Colin Bell.

“Colin passed away peacefully this afternoon after a short, non-COVID-19 related illness, aged 74.

“He leaves behind wife Marie, children Jon and Dawn and grandchildren, Luke, Mark, Isla, and Jack.”

Collin was part of the Bell, Lee and Summerbee trio at Manchester City.

He made 501 appearances and scored 153 goals for the Citizens during his 13 years at Etihad