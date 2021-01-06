By Taiwo Okanlawon

Haroun Hamzat, a medical doctor, and younger brother to the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat is dead.

According to a statement issued by the Nigerian Medical Association, Lagos State chapter, Haroun died of COVID-19 complications on Tuesday night.

Until his death, he worked at a primary healthcare centre in Orile Agege local council development area of the state.

NMA said the incident has cast a “dark moment” over the association.

“We announce with deep regret the death of our very young colleague, Dr Haroun Hamzat. Its “sunset at dawn” as he was just 37 years old,” the statement read.

“He worked as a medical officer at one of the PHCs under Orile Agege LCDA until his demise.

“We commiserate with his immediate family, friends, associates, colleagues, and staff of Lagos State PHC Board and indeed the medical fraternity of Lagos State. We pray against such premature deaths in our fold.

“May the Almighty God grant his family and all of us, the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss, Amen. Adieu to our Hippocratic Brother, Dr Haroun Hamzat. May your gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”