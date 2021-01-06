By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Defending champions, Juventus have ended AC Milan’s unbeaten run in Serie A, winning 3-1 away from home.

Milan which have not lost in 15 matches since the season kicked off last year were hoping to consolidate on their advantage playing at home, but it was the visitors that had the last laugh.

Federico Chiesa opened scoring for the Old Lady on 18 minutes.

He showed good awareness inside the box as he latched on to a brilliant pass and fired a first-time shot into the bottom left corner.

Milan drew level on 41 minutes through Davide Calabria, who got to the ball on the edge of the box and fired in a first-time shot without any hesitation.

Chiesa hit his double for Juventus on 62 minutes, breaking through before collecting a brilliant pass and producing a precise strike to beat the goalkeeper.

The visitors sealed the three points, scoring a third goal through Weston McKennie.

The player received a perfect pass for a great chance inside the box and slotted the ball past the goalkeeper.

Despite losing, Milan still top Serie A with 37 points, while Juventus, with a game in hand, have 30 points to remain fourth on the table.