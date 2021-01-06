By Kazeem Ugbodaga

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has called the invasion of the Capitol by President Donald Trump’s supporters disgraceful.

The U.S. Capitol was put on lockdown on Wednesday as Trump supporters stormed the US Congress, disrupting the certification of Joe Biden’s election.

The crowd breached security barricades forcing the Senate and the House, which were weighing objections to Biden’s victory, going on an abrupt recess.

Some of the protesters who entered the chambers were heard yelling: “Trump won that election!”

Congressmen and women were evacuated from the Capitol Hill and Vice President Mike Pence, presiding over the certification, was whisked into safety.

But UK Prime Minister, Johnson was pissed off by what he saw Trump’s supporters did at the Capitol.

“Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power,” he tweeted.