With offices in California, Korea, and China, and products sold around the world, OmniPrint has gained prominence in the print industry. Award-winning products such as the Cheetah Industrial DTG Printer and Wurk platform for print job automation have elevated OmniPrint to be named one of the fastest-growing companies in America by Inc5000.

Founder and CEO Victor Peña notes, “We don’t compete, we dominate in our own ways. Everything we do is to be different and dominate in our own areas in new ways. That has helped us get product of the year five years in a row, being in an industry where our nearest competitor is over 100 years old.”

Although he is extremely proud of his success in the print industry, Victor admits that he was originally motivated by the prospect of financial stability. However, he does not define success in monetary terms. He explains, “Success means happiness. It’s the feeling of accomplishing what you set out to do and being in a position to help others. At the beginning, you chase money, wealth, and being well-off financially. Now it’s about what impact you can make in the world.”

Early in his career, scarcity is what motivated Victor to get ahead. In pursuit of financial stability, he built his business in an industry where he was sure to be successful. Now, after scaling his business to a profit of multi-millions per year, Victor has set his sights on making an impact on the world. As a growing philanthropist, he is passionate about supporting our troops and our youth, through organizations such as the Gary Senise Foundation and Choc.

In truth, Victor is much more than a CEO. He has also added digital marketer, commercial and multi-family real estate investor, principal owner of Hugo Holdings LLC, angel investor and board member of Hundy Inc., philanthropist, and husband to his ever-growing list of titles. In each of these endeavors, Victor prides himself on taking risks and setting the bar high for others in the industry.

As a self-described “tough and caring negotiator”, Victor credits much of his success to focusing on long-term business partnerships. Looking to the future, his mission is to build a community of one billion entrepreneurs by dominating the industry with print-on-demand products. Needless to say, Victor has no intention of slowing down any time soon. To learn more about OmniPrint International, follow him on Instagram or click here.